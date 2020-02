Representatives with the WBCA are asking you to strap on your best pair of running shoes for an active and healthy event you won’t want to miss!

This weekend, the WBCA will be hosting its Founding Father’s 5K and Wellness Fair.

It’s an annual event that seeks to get the community active and at the same time get checked by a health practitioner.

The event will take place this Saturday at the Laredo Medical Center at 8:30 a.m.

Admission is $30 on the day of the run.