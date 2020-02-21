WBCA Parade safety tips and road closures

The gateway city continues to celebrate our founding father George Washington, this time with the Anheuser Busch Parade taking place on Saturday.

Laredo police are reminding the public to stay vigilant through all the fun since their concern is always public safety.

Thousands will gather on the streets of Laredo to either watch or participate in the annual WBCA Parade.

However, with plenty of law enforcement present at tomorrow's event, they still want the community to keep an eye out.

One of Laredo police's biggest concerns are parents keeping an eye on their small children. They add a lot of children end up separated from their parents during the parade because they tend to wonder off.

The Police department adds if you'll be heading out to the parade make sure you are leaving with plenty of time before the event starts.

Due to some streets being closed Friday night, traffic will get pretty hectic as people head to the events.

Police say if you're thinking about parking just anywhere, don't do it.

"That's the other biggest concern we have as a law enforcement agency, is people blocking driveways, people blocking exits" said Investigator Joe Baeza. "If your car is parked illegally anywhere along the parade route, it will be towed!"

Authorities say there will be a number of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies at Saturday's parade.

If you see anything suspicious please report it immediately.

Police add if you are thinking about bringing alcohol, please leave it at home because the WBCA Parade is a family fun event.