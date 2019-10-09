WBCA announces Mr. South Texas

The Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association announces their honoree for this year's Mr. South Texas award.

This year's recipient for the prestigious award will be given to Martha Barcena Coqui, the first female Ambassador of Mexico to the United States.

She was announced at a special ceremony this morning at the Texas Community Bank where Coqui said she is very grateful for the recognition.

This is the 123rd year of the Washington Birthday Celebration.

This year's luncheon where Coqui will be honored will take place next year on February 22nd at the Laredo Country Club.