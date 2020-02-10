WBCA kiosk now open at Mall Del Norte

The month of February is in full swing which means it’s time for all the Washington’s Birthday Festivities!

If you are looking to purchase tickets to some of your favorite events including the Jalapeno Festival or Airshow, the WBCA is officially opening its ticket kiosk on Monday.

The grand opening will feature the annual WBCA and Mall del Norte Cookie Decoration showdown.

If you want to take part, the event will be in front of Macy's and will get started at around three p.m.

The kiosk will be open until February 21st, or until tickets sell-out.

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from four p.m. to eight p.m. and on Saturday, one to five p.m. and on Sunday’s they will be closed.