WBCA to announce acts for 2020 Stars & Stripes Air Show!

The WBCA is set to announce the details for an annual event that brings hundreds of aviators to the Gateway City.

Today organizers with the Washington's Birthday Celebration Association will formally announce the Air Show Marshal for the 2020 WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular as well as some of the amazing acts that will be featured.

Every year, the event brings thousands of spectators to watch the planes, the stunts and enjoy the ambiance of the aircrafts.

The announcement will take place today at 10 a.m. over at the WBCA located on Hillside.

Meanwhile, the air show is set to take place on Sunday, February 16th.