WIC Center opens Baby Cafe

A new kind of café is teaching mothers to be the ins and outs of breastfeeding.

The City of Laredo and the WIC Program teamed up to create the city’s first ever Baby Café.

Once a week, mother’s to be will be able to learn how to properly breastfeed their babies and talk to a lactation specialist.

The center is also equipped with a machine that can measure the calories of breast milk.

One future mommy to be says the center will be a relaxing atmosphere for her and her baby.

Stephanie Garza believes mothers need more options to learn a little more on breastfeeding.

She goes on to say that breastmilk is the best form of milk a newborn baby can receive that will help them grow.

Moms and their babies can visit the café on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santo Nino WIC clinic located at the 2200 block of Saltillo Street.