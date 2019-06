Professional wrestling making a return to the Gateway City.

WWE Smackdown live will be at the Sames Auto Arena on Tuesday night.

The event will include some of your favorite wrestlers as seen on TV such as Andrade, Zelina, and Goldberg.

The show will get underway at around 6:45 p.m.

It’s a fulfilled event that you won’t want to miss!

For more information, you can call the Sames Auto Arena at 791-9192.