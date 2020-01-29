Waiting for Wednesday

As we close out the month of January, we are going to be experiencing some slight changes before we get into the season of love!

On Wednesday morning we will start off nice and chilly in the mid 40s and warm up to a high of 71 degrees.

Now as we head into Thursday, we will drop to the 40s but have a hard time getting out of the 50s.

We are also going to be expecting a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the day which might bring in some cooler air.

Then on Friday, the last day of January, we are expecting to reach a high of 64 degrees.

Unfortunately, this cold front won't last long, we are expecting to start Febrary warm and sunny and in the 80s.