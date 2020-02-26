Waiting for Wednesday

We're waking up Wednesday a little chilly, with temperatures in the 40s.

As we head into the afternoon hours, we are looking to see a high of about 61 degrees.

Then as we head into the evening hours, temperatures will drop all the way to the mid-30s which will carry on into Thursday morning.

These 30s won't stick around for long, we are expecting to warm up again into the upper 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Now as we head into the weekend, temperatures will start to increase into the 70s; however, during the evening we will drop to the 40s.

So warm days, cold nights will continue for the rest of February into March.

Don't forget, we are a couple of weeks away from springing forward.