Waiting for Wednesday

We are heading back to the 90s for the next couple of days, while still expecting those chances of showers.

On Wednesday, we will start out in the low to mid-70s with a high of 91 degrees.

We will be partly sunny throughout the day until the evening hours when we expecting those showers to make a comeback.

On Thursday morning we will see an even greater chance of rain at 40 percent with a high of 91 degrees.

Finally, on Friday, we are expecting to cool down just a bit in the low 80s with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

We could see some more showers on Saturday and by Sunday things will start to clear up.