Waiting for Wednesday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We are heading back to the 90s for the next couple of days, while still expecting those chances of showers.
On Wednesday, we will start out in the low to mid-70s with a high of 91 degrees.
We will be partly sunny throughout the day until the evening hours when we expecting those showers to make a comeback.
On Thursday morning we will see an even greater chance of rain at 40 percent with a high of 91 degrees.
Finally, on Friday, we are expecting to cool down just a bit in the low 80s with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
We could see some more showers on Saturday and by Sunday things will start to clear up.