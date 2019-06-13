Waitr offering free deliveries for Father’s Day weekend

Waitr, the on-demand food delivery service provider, is making it easier for you to get your dad his favorite restaurant meal this Father’s Day weekend.

Starting Thursday, June 13, customers can get food delivered with no delivery fees until the end of Father's Day, June 16.

“Just like moms during Mother’s Day, dads deserve their special day and a special treat!” said Sonny Mayugba, Chief Marketing Officer for Waitr Holdings, Inc. “It is sometimes difficult to find a meaningful way to show appreciation for him. We are doing our part to make it easier and more affordable to enjoy his favorite restaurant food, in the comfort of his own home."

To take advantage of this offer, users can enter the promo code “DADBOD” when placing an order on the Waitr app, or online at waitrapp.com to get their food delivered free.

