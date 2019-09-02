Wake up! September has just begun!

Labor Day usually means the end of summer and the start of fall and we are certainly in for some changes to our weather.

The official start of fall isn't until September 23rd, which means we are still going to be dealing with the heat for just a little while longer.

On Monday we are going to start off at temperatures in the mid-70s and we will work our way up to a high of 99 to 100 degrees.

As we head into Tuesday, temperatures drop to about 98 and we are looking at a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain and cloud coverage will stay with us and on Wednesday we are looking at a high of 94 degrees and lows in the mid-70s.

So, even though it's still technically summer, we are starting to see those changes.

Have a great Labor Day!