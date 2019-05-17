Waking up to a Foggy Friday morning

We are starting our weekend with a Foggy Friday morning!

We will start off our Friday with humid conditions in the mid 70s and get up to a possible high of 95 degrees, which will kick off our heated weekend.

On Saturday we will see a possible high of 97 and then on Sunday we could even reach a possible high of 100 degrees.

It looks like Spring is over and Summer is underway!

If your plans include any outdoor activities, make sure to drink plenty of water and try to stay in the shade.