Waking up wet and breezy

After a nice warm Wednesday, some thunderstorms came in overnight and brought temperatures down.

On Thursday we will continue to have some chances of rain while also experiencing more cooler and breezy conditions.

We are expecting a high of up to 85 and lows in the 50s.

As we move into the weekend we will start to get warmer just in time for those Easter festivities.

On Saturday and Sunday, we are looking at temperatures in the 90s; however, those chances of rain will pop up in our forecast sometime next week.