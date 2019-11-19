Waking up with a breeze on Tuesday morning!

It's going to be another warm fall day in south Texas with a high of 80 degrees.

On Tuesday, we will start off our morning with temperatures in the low 60s and some patchy fog in certain areas.

As we progress throughout the day, the sun will come out and warm us up to about 80 degrees.

Overnight we will dip down into the 60s and get up to 80s.

Now we will start to cool off by Friday, with temperatures in the upper 70s and on Saturday with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Other than that, it doesn't seem like we'll have any drastic changes like we saw last week.

With Thanksgiving almost a week away, we are looking at a nice cool holiday celebration!