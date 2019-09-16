Walk to End Alzheimer's being held at TAMIU

A local university is hosting an event that seeks to put an end to Alzheimer’s disease.

Living with Alzheimer’s can be a difficult illness to overcome for the individual as well as their family members.

As a result, TAMIU and is partnering up with the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and money for those affected by the disease.

This event is held annually across 600 communities nationwide and will be taking place at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at TAMIU in Laredo.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit organization and all funds raised from the walk will go towards the continuation of fighting against this disease that more than 5 million Americans live with.

Those who would like more information, register for the walk, or volunteer can contact Samantha Garcia at 210-822-6449.