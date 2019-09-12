Walk to End Alzheimer's being held at TAMIU to raise money for the disease

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world's largest event to raise awareness and money for care, support, and research of those affected by this disease.

This event is held annually across 600 communities nationwide and will be taking place at 9:30 am on Saturday, September 28 at TAMIU in Laredo.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit organization and all funds raised from the walk will go towards the continuation of fighting against this disease that more than 5 million Americans live with.

Those who would like more information, register for the walk, or volunteer can contact Samantha Garcia at 210-822-6449.