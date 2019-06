It looks like it's the same old story when it comes to our forecast; nothing but hot and sunny conditions.

On Tuesday, we will start off with very hot and muggy conditions with temperatures in the 80s.

Then we will see a high of 103.

Now these temperatures aren't the hottest we are going to see. By Thursday we are looking at a high of 108.

Then we will cool off just a bit as we get into the weekend, but we're still going to be in the triple digits.