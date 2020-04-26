Walking trails now open for public use with restrictions

If you are looking to get some fresh air; you are in luck, the biking and walking trails are now open with certain restrictions.

Bartlett Park Running Trails

Starting now, you can use the trails between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and you still need to wear a facemask if people are around you.

For the last six and a half weeks, the public has been prohibited from using all park facilities for any reason at all but with the latest amendments, the city has decided to open trails in a very limited capacity.

Parks & Recreation Director, JJ Gomez says we are not completely out of the woods just yet but knows the importance of being physically active.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the city has paced strict measures on its citizens way before other cities followed suit when it comes to the use of facemasks and public parks.

Now the city is loosening some of its restrictions.

After assessing risk factors, city medical staff gave the green light to open the walking trails at nine of the city’s parks.

You are not required to wear a facemask at all times when exercising; however, you need to have one on you if people are around.

The nine parks that are open include Father McNaboe, North Central, Bartlett Park, Del Mar Trail, Slaughter Trail, Chacon Trail, Zacate Trail and Independence Hills.

Law enforcement will still be out monitoring the parks at all times to make sure people are obeying the city’s orders.