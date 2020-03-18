Walmart stores opening earlier for senior citizens

Walmart stores will adjust operating hours and offer a special hour of shopping reserved exclusively for seniors during the coronavirus outbreak.

Stores in the U.S. will now open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m, stores that currently open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours.

"This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store," Walmart said in a news release.

"We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours."

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday.

Only customers who are 60 and older will be allowed to shop at the store an hour before the store opens.

Officials said Walmart's pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.