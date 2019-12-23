Walmart surprises family who lost their home with a shopping spree

A family who endured quite the tragedy is getting some much needed help just in time for the holidays.

Back in August, the Munoz Family lost their mobile home and everything they own to a house fire.

Fortunately all eight family members survived the incident; however, all their belongings and possessions were completely destroyed.

With the help of your good neighbor station, Walmart heard about the tragic incident and decided to surprise the family with its “Surprises and Delights” initiative.

Josefina Lara Munoz and her children were told to meet at the store for a special occasion, little did they know what surprises awaited them ahead.

"We were just thinking about it all morning and they got here, and they are all excited,” said Gustavo Munoz, the son.

The children got a chance to walk up and down the aisles and pick out any toy of their choosing at no cost.

Even with a few simple words could show their excitement.

But it wasn’t just toys for the little ones.

As the family was leaving the store with a basket full of goodies, the manager had one last surprise for her.

“This is gonna be paid by Walmart," said Ana Lamar Cruz, Walmart manager. "This is for your kids, but we have a surprise for you.”

Several store managers were waiting at the front of the store with baskets full of goodies just for Josefina and her family to enjoy.

“Merry Christmas to everyone and their families," said Josefina Lara Munoz. "God Bless everyone and their kids and their families!”

And the message Walmart wanted to share is clear.

“Three stores in town got together and we gave the mother some home necessities," said Cruz. "We wanted to help and contribute something to the whole community and what a better way to do it than this season, it’s about giving."