Walmart testing out self-driving deliveries

The retail giant Walmart is rolling out a new way to deliver your order.

The nation's largest retailer announced a pilot program Tuesday with autonomous vehicle company... Nuro.

They are testing out their self-driving vehicles in the Houston area first.

The partnership will have vehicles that don't require a human driver taking groceries to consumers' homes.

Customers would then have to retrieve their order from the vehicle.

In a statement, Walmart calls the technology a quote "Natural extension of our grocery pickup and delivery service."

No word yet if they have plans to launch it nationally.

