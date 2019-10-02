Walmart to offer free grocery delivery during October

The retail giant Walmart is looking to provide free grocery delivery during the month of October.

To take advantage of the offer, customers will have to order at least $50 worth of groceries through the Walmart website or app from participating locations.

When you check out, use the promo code "Homefree" and Walmart will waive the delivery fee every time now through the end of the month.

Trained personal shoppers will gather your order and then a delivery partner will drive directly to the customers' location during the one-hour delivery window they choose.

