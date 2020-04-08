Walmart's newest commercial pays tribute to Bill Withers

Walmart's latest commercial is more of a motivational message than an advertisement.

It started with a group of associates singing the song "Lean on Me" to encourage each other during these uncertain times.

Then, others started singing their own versions of the song.

Walmart was inspired by what was happening and decided to turn it into an advertisement.

It's especially poignant after the man who wrote and recorded that classic song died last week.

Bill Withers was 81-years-old and did of heart complications.