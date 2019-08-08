Wanted cartel fugitive arrested in Mexico

A fugitive wanted for multiple federal charges including murder, kidnapping and racketeering out of Indiana is captured in Mexico.

On August 1st, Juan Alberto Mendez, 47, an alleged associate of the Gulf Cartel, formerly of Mission Texas was arrested in Playa del Carmen Quintana Roo, Mexico and deported to the United States the next day.

Mendez was an alleged member of the Gulf Cartel and was wanted on two outstanding federal arrest warrants.

Back in September 23rd of 2015, federal officials in Fort Wayne, Indiana issued an arrest warrant for Mendez for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

In May of 2018, a federal warrant was issued out of Houston after Mendez was charged with conspiracy to take part in racketeering, murder and kidnapping.

The FBI issued a $25,000 reward for any information leading to Mendez’s arrest.

The arrest of Mendez is a joint cooperative effort of the San Antonio, FBI, Indianapolis FBI, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office and the National Institute of Immigration.