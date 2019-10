The Laredo Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect accused of credit card fraud.

Authorities say 59-year-old Mario Ramos has two outstanding warrants for credit card abuse.

Officers say Ramos was last seen in a red-colored SUV.

If you have any information on Ramos’ whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.