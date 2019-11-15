Wanted fugitive from Mississippi found dead inside Texas apartment

The manhunt for a murder suspect out of Gulfport, Mississippi is over.

Roderick Bowers was accused of kidnapping the mother of his children, then fatally shooting a man she worked with multiple times.

Authorities in Montgomery County, Texas say they found bowers' Body in an apartment after hearing gunshots early Friday morning.

After a brief standoff, authorities were able to use a remote robot with a camera where they found two bodies inside the apartment.

One of the deceased individuals was Bowers and the other was an unidentified 52-year-old man.

While on the run, authorities say Bowers called a Mississippi television station and promised to turn himself in.

The investigation remains ongoing.