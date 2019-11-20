Warm & Humid, Cooler Drier Weekend

Mid level moisture from the Pacific, flowing across Mexico, and humid air from the gulf in the lower atmosphere will mean more clouds in our skies. A cold front from the Great Plains may lift the humid air to produce a scattered shower Friday, followed by drier mild air during the weekend with cooler nights. Warmer southerly winds will return on Monday.

I'm expecting skies to become mainly cloudy overnight, low in the upper 60's. Becoming partly cloudy Thursday afternoon, high in the mid 80's. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower Friday, high near 80. Cooler Friday night. Becoming mostly sunny with lower humidity and cooler nights Saturday and Sunday, high in the 70's.Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the 80's. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, a slight chance of a shower, high in the low 70's.