Warm February air

The groundhog came out of its den and didn't see his shadow which means we are expecting an early spring!

It's going to be a sunny and warm start to the last month of February.

On Monday we are going to start in the high 50s and see a possible high of about 79 degrees.

With the humidity and sun, the afternoon could feel more like low 80s.

On Tuesday we are expecting another warm day with temperatures in the high 80s.

These temperatures will decrease on Tuesday evening as we expect a high of 62 degrees on Wednesday.

During the middle of the week, we are expecting a slight chance of rain with a possible low of 39 degrees.

That cool air won't last long, we are expecting to bounce back into the mid 60s by Thursday.

As we head into the weekend, we are looking at warm temperatures in the 80s.