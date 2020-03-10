Warm Humid Period

A warm humid airmass has expanded north from the gulf in the lower atmosphere. Higher up is Pacific moisture with cirrus and altostratus which has made for mainly cloudy skies. The gulf moisture will be sufficient for low clouds each late night and morning. The Pacific moisture higher up is thinning out, making it easier for the low cloud deck to clear away. With brighter sunshine, afternoon temperatures will be quite warm. Weather systems that could change our weather will track across the mid and northern tier of states, leaving very little day to day change in our weather during the 7 day period.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low in the high 60's. Partly cloudy days, mostly cloudy late nights/mornings through the 7 day period, highs in the high 80's to near 90, lows in the high 60's to around 70.