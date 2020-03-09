Warm Humid Week

Humid air from the gulf is flowing beneath humid Pacific air higher up. There is rising air in the Pacific moisture, enough so where some of the clouds are growing tall enough to produce scattered showers. Rainfall amounts are small. The Pacific moisture will begin to become thinner late Tuesday, and through most of the week. This will allow the low clouds that form each late night and morning with the humid gulf air to clear each afternoon.

I'm expecting cloudy tonight with a scattered shower possible overnight. Any rain amounts would be small. Low in the mid to high 60's. Some clearing late Tuesday, high in the low to mid 80's. Clearing after low clouds each morning Wednesday through Friday, highs in the high 80's to around 90. Mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, a chance of a scattered shower, high in the low to mid 80's. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday, high in the mid to high 80's.