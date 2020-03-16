Warm Humid Week, Cool Weekend

A moist tropical airmass will be our main weather control through Friday morning. Weak waves in the upper level wind flow may be sufficient to produce rising air for tall rain clouds, especially each late night or dawn part of the days. A cool airmass from the northern Great Plains will move south, reaching our area by Friday evening. Showers may accompany and follow the front. Saturday and Sunday will be much cooler.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight, a slight chance of a shower toward morning, low in the upper 60's. Partly cloudy days, a slight shower chance each late night or around dawn Tuesday through Thursday, highs in the upper 80's to around 90. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers Friday, high in the high 70's. Cloudy and cool Saturday and Sunday, periods of showers Saturday, highs in the high 50's to low 60's. Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the low 70's.