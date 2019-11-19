Warm, More Humid. Bright Weekend.

Warm humid winds are flowing into south Texas from the tropical gulf. We will likely see low clouds each morning, giving way to sun through higher clouds each afternoon. A Pacific airmass moving across the Rockies into the Great Plains will bring drier, cooler air into our area Friday night into Sunday. Warmer winds will return from the south by Monday.

I'm expecting low clouds by morning, not as cool, low in the mid 60's. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, high in the mid 80's. Partly cloudy Friday, high around 80. Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, lower humidity, cooler nights, highs in the 70's. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the low 80's.