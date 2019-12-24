Warm, More Humid Weather

Southeasterly winds are rteturning in the lower atmosphere, leading to a shallow layer of humid air. We may see some patchy fog or low clouds at Christmas Dawn. Just above, the air will still be dry, and this will mix any low cloud away with a mostly sunny warm afternoon. A somewhat deeper layer of humid gulf air will bring cloudier skies Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through on Saturday, followed by drier air, and somewhat cooler days and cool nights.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, some patchy fog is possible toward dawn, low in the low 50's. Mostly sunny Christmas afternoon, high in the high 70's. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, high in the low to mid 70's. Partly cloudy Saturday,l cooler Saturday night. High Saturday in the upper 70's. Partly to mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, high in the high 60's to around 70.