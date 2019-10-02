Warm October nights

We are going to be dealing with warmer October days but there's a light at the end of the tunnel that is showing more cooler weather!

On Wednesday we will start off in the mid-70s and see a high of 97 degrees.

We won't see any serious chances of rain but there's a 20 percent chance on Thursday and Friday.

Then as we continue into the week, our temperatures start to slowly drop and get down to the low 90s and by next week we are looking at highs in the 80s!

This is our first 80-degree sighting since early May, which still isn't fall weather but we will take what we can get.