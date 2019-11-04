Warm, Then Cool End of Week

Warmer, more humid winds have returned from the gulf. A cool airmass reaching into northern Texas will pass us by to the north during Tuesday. A much cooler airmass moving south from Canada will track further south, bringing much cooler weather by Friday with a chance of showers Thursday night or early Friday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid to high 60's. A bit more humid than it has been. Partly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday, highs in the 80's. A chance of showers Thursday night into Friday morning and turning much cooler. Cloudy Friday, high in the low 60's. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high in the 70's Saturday, near 80 Sunday. Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the 70's.