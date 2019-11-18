Warm Week, Mild Weekend

A mild airmass is crossing the Great Plains, and will pass by to our north. To it's south is the warmer air that is expanding into our area from the south and southwest. In the lowest part of the atmosphere, a shallow layer of more humid gulf air will move in with warmer overnight lows beginning Tuesday night. A mild dry airmass from the Rockies will bring slightly lower temperatures in time for the weekend.

I'm expecting mostly clear, still cool tonight, low in the mid 50's. Partly to mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, high in the low to mid 80's. Partly to mostly sunny Friday through Sunday, high in the 70's. Mostly sunny Monday, high around 80.