Warm Weekend, Cooler Week

Very warm air has moved in from the Mexican Deserts. The dry air will release it's heat easily (although aloft, it will remain warm), allowing us to cool into the 40's to around 50 by morning. Very warm afternoons will continue through Sunday, somewhat more humid by Sunday with a little more of a gulf influence. A much cooler airmass will arrive from the Great Plains with much lower temperatures Monday night through Thursday. A slight moderation in temperature Friday.

I'm expecting clear tonight, low in the high 40's to around 50. Sunny and quite warm Saturday and Sunday, highs in the mid to possibly upper 80's. Partly cloudy Monday, high in the high 70's cooling to the low 40's by Tuesday dawn. Mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, highs around 60, lows Wednesday dawn under 40. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, high in the high 60's to around 70.