Warm Windy Wednesday!

It's another warm Wednesday in the Gateway City as we are anticipating temperatures in the 90s.

On this hump day, we will start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 94 degrees.

Then from here on out it's going to be the same old song here in Laredo with temperatures at 94 degrees for Thursday and Friday.

Now as we head into the evening hours on Friday we could get a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms as well as a 40 percent on Saturday.

Now temperatures will remain very hot and humid with a high of 91 on Saturday and 92 on Sunday.

By Monday things will start to clear up and we are still dealing with temperatures in the 90s.

Just keep in mind we are two weeks away from the start of summer vacation which means those summer temperatures are just around the corner.