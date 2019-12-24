Warm and sunny Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

It looks like Santa is going to need some suntan lotion and some shades because it's going to be a warm and sunny Christmas!

On Tuesday, we will start off in the mid 40s and work our way up to a high of 74 degrees.

Then on Christmas Day, Santa might need Rudolph to guide his slay into Laredo because it's going to be a foggy morning with temperatures in the 50s.

Temperatures will remain the same up until about Saturday when we start to see some chances of rain.

Then on Sunday, we drop into the high 60s and next week we close out the year with chances of rain and the 60s.

It's been a long and warm December.