Warm and sunny Fat Tuesday!

It's going to be another warm and sunny day in the Gateway City.

On Tuesday we will start off in the mid 50s and see a high of about 78 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-40s, giving us a high of 61 on Wednesday.

Temperatures will start to decrease on Wednesday night, putting us in the 36.

These 30s won't last too long, we will warm up to a high of 66 on Thursday.

As we head into the weekend we will bump up to the 70s and as we close out the month of February, we will be starting March in the upper 80s.

Tuesday is also known as Fat Tuesday, a day to overindulge on some bad foods in preparation of the lent season.

