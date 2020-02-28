Warmer 7 Day Period

The cool very dry airmass of the last 2 days is moving away to the east. Warmer winds from the south are returning, and will bring warming temperatures. Along with the warmer temperatures will be more humid air flowing northwest from the gulf into our area. Nighttime temperatures will warm as the air becomes more moist. A drier, but still fairly warm airmass will arrive from the Rockies mid next week.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the mid to high 40's. Mostly sunny Saturday, high in the upper 70's. Partly to mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, highs in the mid to high 80's. Mostly sunny with lower humidity Wednesday through Friday, high in the mid to high 70's.