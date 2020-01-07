Warmer, Cloudier Weather

A dry Rocky Mountain airmass is moving away to the east. Warmer, more humid air will return from the gulf, first aloft with cloudier skies, then more humid at the surface by Thursday and Friday. A cold front arriving from the Rockies may produce a scattered shower Friday afternoon. Mild drier weather will follow Saturday and Sunday. Warmer, more humid air will return by Monday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid to high 40's. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday, high in the low 70's. Cloudy Wednesday night and Thursday morning, clearing Thursday afternoon. Not as cool Wednesday night, low in the upper 50's, high Thursday in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower Friday, high in the low 80's. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high in the low 70's. Mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the mid to upper 70's.