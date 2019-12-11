Warmer End of Week and Weekend

A dry cool airmass will be our weather control through Thursday. Warmer winds from the south and southwest will raise our temperatures Friday afternoon. Warm and more humid air will dominate on Saturday and Sunday. Cooler air from the Great Plains will lower our temperatures beginning on Monday.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the high 30's to around 40. Mostly sunny Thursday, high in the high 60's. Sunny Friday, high in the high 70's after a cool dawn. Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, high in the low 80's. Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the high 60's. Mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the low 60's.