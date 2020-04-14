Warmer Late by Friday

A large cool airmass occupies the southern Great Plains and will still be nearby, moving to the lower Mississippi Valley by late Wednesday. Moist air aloft at about 5,000' altitude is flowing above the cool airmass, bringing mostly cloudy skies. We may temporarily see some breaks in the clouds tonight. Thursday will be a transitional day to warmer southerly winds returning Friday. A weak upper level disturbance will bring a slight chance of a shower Saturday, otherwise, rather warm humid weather will prevail Friday through Tuesday.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low in the low 50's. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, high in the low 70's. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday, high in the upper 70's. Drizzle possible Friday morning, then clearing and warmer in the afternoon, high in the mid 80's. Partly cloudy Saturday through Monday, a slight chance of a shower Saturday, high in the upper 80's. Partly cloudy Tuesday, high in the low to mid 90's.