Warmer, Monday Warmest, Cold by Wednesday

The dry cold airmass that brought our clear skies and cool nights is beginning to move too far away to influence our weather. Moist air is arriving, at first aloft, form the gulf. We will have more clouds in our skies and warming temperatures, especially during Monday into Tuesday. A much colder airmass will arrive from the Great Plains Tuesday night with periods of showers Wednesday and Wednesday night.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid to high 40's. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday, high in the upper 60's to around 70. Cloudy Sunday morning, some clearing in the afternoon, high in the high 70's. Partly cloudy Monday into Tuesday, high in the upper 80's Monday, the low 80's Tuesday. Cloudy with periods of showers Wednesday and Wednesday night, high in the low 50's. Cloudy and cold Thursday, high in the mid to high 40's. Mostly cloudy Friday, high in the upper 50's.