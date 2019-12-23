Warmer, More Humid Week

A dry airmass lies above our area tonight. Dry air allows the heat of the day to radiate away from the surface to space more easily than with humid air. Temperatures tonight will cool quite a bit, close to 40F by dawn. With southeasterly winds returning, we will see nights that do not cool as much beginning Tuesday night, also the chance of low clouds each morning beginning Christmas morning. The humid air will be shallow in nature, and drier air high up will mix any low cloud away each afternoon. A cold front will reach our area from the Rockies Saturday night followed by somewhat cooler air.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the low 40's, cooler away from Laredo. Mostly sunny Tuesday, high in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy days, some low clouds possible each morning Christmas Day through Saturday. Not as cool at night, mid to high 70's each afternoon. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the 60's.