Warmer, More Humid Week

Dry air from the Great Plains lies below a thickening layer of Pacific moisture. Cirrus and altostratus clouds will make for cloudier skies Saturday. By Sunday, more humid air will arrive from the gulf in the lower atmosphere, and a low cloud deck is likely by dawn Sunday. The layer of gulf air will be capped by drier air next week with low morning clouds likely mixing away each afternoon. With weather coming in from more southern origins, temperatures will become warm during the coming week.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight and Saturday, low in the mid 50's, high Saturday in the 70's. Low cloud Sunday morning, some clearing in the afternoon. More humid. High in the upper 70's. Mostly cloudy mornings, partly cloudy afternoons Monday through Friday, high in the 80's, close to 90 late in the week, especially on Thursday.