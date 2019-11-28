Warmer, Saturday Warmest

Warm humid air that lies just above our shallow layer of cool dry air is lowering closer to the surface as the cool dry air erodes away. This may allow for patchy drizzle or mist to form late tonight or early Friday morning. As southerly winds arrive at the surface, the low cloud will mix away during Friday early afternoon, and temperatures will warm well above 70. A hint of desert air from the Mexican Plateau will send temperatures high into the 80's Saturday. A mild dry airmass from the Rockies will follow into south Texas Sunday and bring mostly clear skies, comfortable days, cool nights.

I'm expecting cloudy with patchy drizzle possible late tonight into Friday morning, low in the low 60's. Some clearing Friday afternoon, high in the high 70's. Mostly sunny Saturday, high in the high 80's. Mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, cool at night, high in the 70's.Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, high around 80.