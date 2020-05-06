Warmer, Then Cool/Wet Saturday

Southerly winds will return with hot weather Thursday afternoon and Friday. Moist air will lift above a much cooler arriving airmass Friday night and Saturday. This will make for a wet and much cooler combination Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures will slowly warm Sunday into early next week with 90's returning midweek.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low in the upper 60's to near 70. Clearing Thursday, high in the low 90's. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the high 90's. Showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday. Much cooler Saturday, high in the upper 60's. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday through Tuesday, highs rising through the 80's. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high in the low 90's.